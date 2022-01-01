Rebel Wilson finds love in same-sex relationship with fashion designer

Rebel Wilson has announced she is in a same-sex relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.



The Aussie actress, 42, revealed the happy news on Instagram on Thursday.



"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote in a post alongside the hashtag #loveislove that brought congratulations from the likes of Selma Blair and Melanie Griffith.



Following the news, a friend told People: "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."



Last month, the Pitch Perfect star told the same publication she had found love with a new partner, having previously taken time out from dating following a split from billionaire Jacob Busch. However, she did not reveal that it was Ramona.



"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said of finding love. "It was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic.



"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson.



"There were times - I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."