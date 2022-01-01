David Harbour opens up about being a stepdad to wife Lily Allen's kids

David Harbour has revealed being a stepfather to Lily Allen's two daughters was "the hardest thing" he'd ever had to deal with.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, and Lily's kids Ethel, 10, and nine-year-old Marnie are a tight-knit family.

But when they first came into each other's lives, David admits it took time for him to get used to the dynamic.

"I've learned a lot about myself. You really have to show up for other human beings in a truly selfless way," he began in a chat with The Times.

"I was, like, 'Whoa, this is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with.' The relationship I have with them now is really, really special. But, you know, it takes time and effort."

Being around kids wasn't a totally new concept for the actor though; he shares the screen with a whole bunch of younger stars on Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things.

The show not only made a star out of the 47-year-old when it launched in 2016, but also his co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Finn Wolfhard, 19, Noah Schnapp, 17, Caleb McLaughlin, 20, and 19-year-old Gaten Matarazzo.

Asked if he ever uses his parental instincts to help the young cast navigate fame, David said: "Not really. I mean, I try my best."

"And there have been times when I’ve been more overly protective and times when I’ve been less," he continued. "The best thing I can offer them is that I started this show when they were all kids. And I can still treat them like idiot kids.

“The world can’t, the world treats them like superstars. So I just try to love them and you know, let go and kind of treat them like idiots because no one else does.”