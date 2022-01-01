Jon Hamm thrilled to have made Tom Cruise's 'cake list'

Jon Hamm is excited to have made Tom Cruise's famous "cake list".

Over the years, celebrities including Kirsten Dunst, Renée Zellweger, and Angela Bassett have gushed over the white chocolate coconut Bundt cake from Doan's Bakery that the Hollywood superstar sends his friends each Christmas.

During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm also confirmed he is a recipient of Cruise's famous list.

"It's a very anticipated cake, that's for sure. I don't know when that particular piece of information got out, but I had been on it even before I worked on this film. I don't know how, but I remember getting it at one point and thinking, 'This might be the best cake I've ever had in my life.' And it still delivers, even over the pandemic," he smiled. "It does keep, I'll say that. It keeps for a while, and like a lot of cakes, it's good a little stale, too. So we savour it. We do not descend upon it."

While Hamm wasn't exactly sure how he met the criteria for a Cruise cake, he had the best time co-starring with him on the set of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

"But when you walk onto the set of a Tom Cruise movie, you know exactly where Tom Cruise is at all times. It's usually because he's right there in your face, smiling and welcoming you to the set. His enthusiasm is so incredibly obvious, but it's also incredibly infectious. It energises the whole set. So, yes, Tom is as advertised, as they say," the star added.