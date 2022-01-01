The Lehman Trilogy and Company lead winners at 2022 Tony Awards

Musical revival Company and play The Lehman Trilogy each earned five awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday night.

The Lehman Trilogy was named the Best Play, with Simon Russell Beale winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play, director Sam Mendes winning Best Direction of a Play, set designer Es Devlin scoring Best Scenic Design of a Play, and lighting designer Jon Clark bagging Best Lighting Design of a Play.

Meanwhile, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which first hit the stage in 1970, was awarded the title of Best Revival of a Musical, as well as the awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Direction of a Musical (Marianne Elliott), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie).

Other shows to take home awards include A Strange Loop, Take Me Out, Dana H, SIX: The Musical and MJ: The Musical.

The 2022 Tony Awards were hosted by Ariana DeBose from the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Best Play: The Lehman Trilogy

Best Musical: A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play: Take Me Out

Best Revival of a Musical: Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, MJ

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes: The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bunny Christie, Company

Best Book of a Musical: A Strange Loop

Best Original Score: SIX: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play: Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, The Girl From The North Country