Rebel Wilson weighs in on same-sex relationship reporting controversy

Rebel Wilson has responded to backlash directed at a newspaper who reported on her new same-sex relationship, calling it "a very hard situation".

The Pitch Perfect star took to Twitter on Sunday to weigh in on the controversy surrounding how the Sydney Morning Herald was planning to reveal her relationship with Ramona Agruma before she announced their romance on Instagram.

In the Herald's Private Sydney celebrity column last week, the outlet published a story about Rebel's new relationship. Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote that the paper had asked Rebel for comment before publishing the story, giving her a deadline of two days to come out.

The actress went Instagram official with Ramona the day before the story was released.

After fans caught word of this practice, the 42-year-old made a statement.

"Thanks for your comments," she tweeted to another Australian journalist Kate Doak, who had expressed her support for Rebel. "It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

In his column, Andrew wrote, "It was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson's representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word... Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story."

On Monday morning, Andrew published a new column apologising for his original piece, which has been retracted. He acknowledged that they "mishandled steps in our approach" to the story and stated, "It is not the Herald’s business to 'out' people and that is not what we set out to do."

"The tone of my column on Saturday was also off. I got it wrong," he continued. "I allowed my disappointment to cast a shadow over the piece. That was not fair and I apologise. As a result, the Herald will take down Saturday’s column and replace it with this one."