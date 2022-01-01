Taika Waititi perfecting story for Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi is fine-tuning the story for his 'Star Wars' film.

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' filmmaker has been tasked with helming a new movie in the legendary sci-fi series and explained that he wants to maintain elements of previous movies with his project.

Taika told Screen Rant: "That's yet to be seen. I don't know. I'm still writing. I'm still coming up with the ideas and storytelling and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a 'Star Wars' film.

"Because, I could say, 'Oh yeah, we'll just write any old thing and set in space and then put 'Star Wars' on the front'. But it wouldn't be a 'Star Wars' film without certain elements and a certain treatment, so I've just got to make sure that it stays within that wheelhouse."

The 46-year-old director previously revealed that he has tried to incorporate sincerity into his new movie but wants to keep a sense of irreverence in his work.

Taika said: "I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking 'Ha it's this' and then them going, 'Damn it, you made me feel something!'"

The filmmaker has been working on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and also has a voice role in the new Pixar movie 'Lightyear' but he prefers to have a busy schedule.

He said: "It's my comfort zone to have a lot of things on. That chaos is where my best work comes from. Someone said to me, 'You need a break, man'. Yeah, but I feel like I was on a break for 35 years. I'm working now. I don't want to stop."