Kevin Spacey formally charged with sexual offences in the U.K.

Kevin Spacey has been formally charged in the U.K. with four counts of sexual assault against three men.



London's Metropolitan Police announced the charges in a statement on Monday ahead of Spacey appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 16 June.



"A man has been charged following a Met investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual offences," their statement read. "Kevin Spacey Fowler, 62 (26.07.59), has been formally charged today (Monday, 13 June) with four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."



The first two counts relate to allegations he sexually assaulted a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005. The third relates to an allegation he sexually assaulted another man in London in August 2008, while the fourth count relates to an incident alleged to have taken place in Gloucestershire in April 2013.



The other offence - causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - relates to the same complainant as the August 2008 incident.



In addition to his Hollywood career, Spacey served as the artistic director of London's prestigious Old Vic theatre from 2003 until 2015.



British authorities announced plans to charge him with the offences late last month, although he had to enter England or Wales to face them. After the announcement, Spacey told Good Morning America he would "voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged".



Sexual misconduct allegations against the American Beauty star first emerged in October 2017 when fellow actor Anthony Rapp alleged he had made advances toward him when he was aged 14.



The House of Cards actor has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and the majority of legal actions against him, apart from a lawsuit filed by Rapp in 2020, have been either dropped or dismissed.