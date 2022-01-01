Alec Baldwin pays tribute to late mother after attending funeral

Alec Baldwin shared a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Carol after he attended her funeral over the weekend.

Carol Baldwin passed away aged 92 on 26 May, and her friends and family paid their respects to her at a funeral in Syracuse, New York on Saturday.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, Alec thanked his followers for their support following her death and expressed his pride in his mother.

"I wanted to say thank you very much to everyone that wished me well about my mom who passed away on the 26th of May, and her funeral was yesterday up in Syracuse on the 11th, and both of those things went as well as one might have expected," he began.

"Everyone who was close to my mother and my family, who lived in that area, who could make it, they were in the room with her when she passed... And she was truly, truly - I've heard people say, 'Surrounded by their loved ones' when they died and in my mother's case, it was certainly true."

He went on to praise Carol for her breast cancer awareness and outreach organisation and the number of women she helped in Syracuse and the surrounding areas over the years.

"I'm very proud of my mom and I'm very sorry that she is not in the world any longer to help people but she is certainly, I think it's easy to say these days, she is certainly in a better place than any of us right now while we're still here," he concluded. "She is certainly in a better place than any of us in the world today. So thank you again to everybody and their good wishes, thanks."