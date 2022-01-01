Philip Baker Hall dies aged 90

Character actor Philip Baker Hall has died aged 90.



Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer initially announced the Boogie Nights actor's death on Twitter on Monday.



"My neighbour, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night," Farmer shared. "He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."



Hall's wife Holly later confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying Hall was relatively well until a few weeks ago and had spent his final days reflecting on his life warmly.



"His voice at the end was still just as powerful," she said, adding that he never retired from acting.



Hall was known for his collaborations with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who cast him in his 1997 feature debut Hard Eight and his next two films, Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Hall also starred in films such as Secret Honor, Say Anything..., The Truman Show, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Dogville, Rush Hour, Bruce Almighty, Zodiac, and Argo.



He was also recognisable for his guest roles in TV shows such as Seinfeld, Modern Family and Curb Your Enthusiasm.



A post on the official Seinfeld Twitter account reads, "The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr. Bookman. Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood's top character actors. His talent will be cherished."



Hall is survived by his wife Holly, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.