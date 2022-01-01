Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Lady Gaga is in early talks to play Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel.

Director Todd Phillips announced last week that he and co-writer Scott Silver had completed their script for Joker: Folie à Deux. The title refers to a shared delusional disorder, leading many to speculate if Joker's on-off girlfriend and sidekick Quinn would be involved.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and House of Gucci actress is circling the role and in talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. Phoenix hasn't yet signed a deal to reprise his character but he is reportedly in advanced talks.

In the comics, Harley Quinn falls in love with Joker while serving as his psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum facility and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime.

Quinn was most famously played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad films and Birds of Prey, and the Joker version of Quinn will exist in a separate DC universe.

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, however, the publication reports that the sequel will be a musical. It is currently unknown if Gaga will contribute any music to the project.

Phillips has worked with Gaga before. He produced 2018's A Star Is Born, for which she landed an Oscar nomination. Gaga's co-star and director Bradley Cooper worked with Phillips on The Hangover trilogy and also produced Joker.

The 2019 blockbuster was a smash hit at the box office, becoming the first R-rated movie to make over $1 billion (£827,000).