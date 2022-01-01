Chris Evans fulfilled Pixar wish with Lightyear

Chris Evans fulfilled a dream working with Pixar on 'Lightyear'.

The 41-year-old actor voices Buzz Lightyear in the origin story for the iconic 'Toy Story' character and signed up for the movie to collaborate with the company behind animated classics such as 'Finding Nemo' and 'The Incredibles'.

Chris told Variety: "Well, to be honest, what interested me was working with Pixar. The premise was not inconsequential, obviously, you want to make sure that they're going to make a good movie.

"But you trust in Pixar, my trust, they have so much goodwill. I've never seen Pixar miss, so I didn't really worry too much about the story itself. I was just thrilled that Pixar was calling."

Chris also discussed the comparisons between Buzz and his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alter ego Captain America and also considered the parallels between Buzz and the Pixar animators behind the movie.

He said: "Sure, I mean, there are a lot of similarities between the characters. Fundamentally, they're very different men.

"I was fascinated about how Buzz could almost be more connected to what Pixar animators deal with. It literally takes four years to make these movies, so these men and women disappear for four years and pour themselves into these projects.

"And they said, every time they make a movie, when they come out, the world has changed. And I just thought that parallel was really, really interesting, and I was happy for the Pixar animations that they somehow got to inject their experience into this movie.

Previous reports have claimed that Chris had been set to return to the MCU as Captain America for at least one more project in a "vague way" but he poured cold water on the speculation.

He said: "The vague way is from rumours online. That's the vague way. Unfortunately, that's not the case."