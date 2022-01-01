Amber Heard will stand by her testimony 'to her dying day'

Amber Heard will stand by the testimony she gave in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp until her "dying day".



On 1 June, after a six-week trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won his defamation case against his ex-wife, with the jury finding Heard liable of defaming Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.



Addressing the trial in an NBC News interview, which aired on TODAY on Tuesday, Heard hit back at accusations that she lied on the witness stand, saying, "To my dying day, I'll stand by every word of my testimony."



When interviewer Savannah Guthrie said Depp's lawyers accused Heard of never taking responsibility for what happened during their marriage, she replied, "I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship, I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognisable to myself ways, I have so much regret. (I have) freely, openly and voluntarily talked about what I did... It was ugly and could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes, but I've always told the truth."



The Aquaman actress called the trial "the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through" and confessed she felt "less than human" during those six weeks. She told Guthrie she understands why people might have no sympathy for the exes, who were married between 2015 and 2016.



"I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it's been covered and not think that it is Hollywood brats at their worst," she stated.



Guthrie also pushed Heard to address audio recordings played during the trial in which she admitted starting fights with Depp. She insisted the clips had been edited so listeners didn't hear the full context and added, "When your life is at risk, you (will) take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for."



Depp was awarded $10.4 million (£8.6 million) in compensatory and punitive damages. The jury also ruled that Depp defamed Heard on one of three counts relating to a statement made by his former attorney and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million).



Heard's interview continues on TODAY on Wednesday and will air in an hour-long Dateline special on Friday.