Antonio Banderas remembers seeing Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones costume for first time

Antonio Banderas was in awe when he saw Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones' costume.



The 61-year-old actor - who will be appearing opposite the Hollywood legend in the upcoming fifth movie in the big screen franchise - admitted it was "weird" to be on set with such an iconic character.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "First day I got to makeup early, somebody knocks on the door, I look back and he says, 'Hey' and he was Indiana Jones with his wig, the hat, the whole thing.



"It was like, 'Whoa, this is weird.' I saw Indiana Jones when I moved to Madrid early '80s."



While Banderas didn't reveal much about his role in the film, he did recall his feeling when he was in his 20s first seeing the movies on the big screen.



He added: "I remember even the name of the cinema, and I thought, 'Oh my god, this is the future of movies, adventure movies,' and it was for many years. For 40 years.



"Now, everything is changing. The paradigm of cinema is changing."



Ford, 79, will be back as the titular archeologist in the upcoming fifth intalment in the franchise, which is being directed by James Mangold.



He recently said: "We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film, featuring the music of John Williams.



"And I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy and Frank again. I'm really proud of the movie that we made. So, I'll be seeing you around campus."



The movie, which will be released on June 30, 2023, is yet to have an official titled attached to it.



Harrison's comments come after his 'Indiana Jones 5' co-star Mads Mikkelsen recently described the legendary actor as a "very nice, monster of a man" after he was blown away by how fit the Hollywood star - who turns 80 in July - is.



He said: "Not just as an actor, but physically. I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5am — and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometres.



"Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster."