Chris Hemsworth almost walked away from fourth Thor movie

Chris Hemsworth might have walked away from the 'Thor' movies if Taika Waititi hadn't agreed to direct the fourth installment.

The Australian actor has admitted he was "bored" of the Marvel character and wasn't impressed with his own performance in the second film, 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World' but felt Taika reinvigorated the franchise with 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

He told Vanity Fair: "I wasn't stoked with what I'd done in Thor 2. I was a little disappointed in what I'd done. I didn't think I grew the character in any way. I don't think I showed the audience anything different or unexpected. And then when Ragnarok came along, out of my own sort of frustration of what I'd done And this is not any any other director or anyone, this was my own performance. I really wanted to break the mould and I said this to Taika and I think the conversation we had was I said 'I'm really bored of Thor' and he said 'Yeah I'm really bored of Thor too' and then we decided not to be bored and any time that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction."

Chris added: "And so, we just dismantled the character, we wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable, we wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he'd been in before and also have the humour come through ... "

Chris and Taika have reunited for the upcoming fourth film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and the actor admits he might have walked away from the franchise if the director hadn't agreed to return.

He added: "Being able to work with Taika again, I don't know if I would have done another one if Taika hadn't said yes, he was gonna do it.

"And he had written this i script which was a wacky, crazy, romantic comedy set in space and that I hadn't seen before. And I thought: 'Cool, I have a way into this'."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' stars Chris opposite Natalie Portman and is released in July.