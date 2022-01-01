Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen weigh in on daughter's new OnlyFans account

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have responded to their daughter Sami creating an OnlyFans account.



Sami Sheen, 18, announced on Monday that she was starting an OnlyFans account. The content creator captioned an Instagram photo, "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more", directing users to the subscription-based service.



Both her parents have since spoken out about Sami's new OnlyFans profile, with Charlie saying in a statement to multiple outlets on Monday: "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.



"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."



The Two and a Half Men star was married to the Wild Things actress between 2002 and 2006 and she was granted sole legal custody of their daughters Sami and Lola, 17, in 2010.



Denise responded to Charlie's statement with her own comment, saying, "Sam is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."



Denise has also commented on Sami's promotional Instagram post, writing, "Sami, I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."



Sami has continued to promote the profile since her parents made their statements public, tweeting on Tuesday, "Don't forget to subscribe if you haven't already. I have a new post going up there on Wednesday."



Denise also has an adopted daughter named Eloise, while Charlie has three more children from other relationships.