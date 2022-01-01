Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still 'love' each other years after ending engagement

Exes Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still have love for one another.



The actress interviewed her former fiancé, whom she dated between 1994 and 1997, about his new cashmere business for her Goop website and she reminisced about his close bond with her late father Bruce Paltrow.



"I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son.' What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately," she asked.



"Oh man, everything works out, doesn't it?" he responded, to which Gwyneth referred to her marriage to Brad Falchuk: "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."



Then they professed their love for each other, with Brad saying, "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now... And I do love you," to which Gwyneth replied, "I love you so much."



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star went on to praise Bruce, who died in 2002, for raising his children to be independent, witty, intelligent and funny.



The actress asked if he felt a "parental energy" from Bruce, and Brad replied, "One hundred per cent. I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor."



Gwyneth responded, "Me too. I mean, he was my father, but he was very much a mentor. He loved being that role for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them."