Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston has confirmed he's engaged to marry his partner Zawe Ashton.

The Thor actor and Fresh Meat actress sparked engagement rumours in March when she was spotted with a sparkler on her ring finger at a BAFTA Film Awards after-party in London. Neither Tom nor Zawe, who are fiercely private about their relationship, commented on the speculation at the time.

The Loki star finally confirmed the happy news in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday. When asked about the engagement, he simply said, "I'm very happy".

The British actors met when they played a married couple in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal and the subsequent transfer to Broadway later that year.

They sparked speculation of a romance after they attended the US Open together in August 2019, and finally confirmed they were together when they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Tony Awards last September.

On the BAFTAs red carpet in March, Zawe, who will join the Marvel universe with 2023's The Marvels, told The Mirror that she doesn't plan to work with Tom again anytime soon, joking, "I've been working with Tom on stage for a year solid - every night - so now we need at least two years apart now!"