Jennifer Aniston corrects viral TikTok recipe for salad she ate on Friends set

Jennifer Aniston has debunked a viral video about her favourite salad.



In an interview with Elle, the Friends star addressed a TikTok claiming to list the recipe for her favourite salad. The viral video references an interview Courteney Cox gave in 2010 in which the actress recalled that she, Jennifer, and fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow ate a modified Cobb salad every day on the set of the beloved TV series.



The TikTok recipe for Courteney, Lisa, and Jennifer's salad, however, is apparently fake.



"That's not the salad that I had every day on Friends. I feel terrible because it's literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that's not the one that I had on Friends," Jennifer told Elle.



As to why Jennifer wouldn't eat that salad every day, she explained, "I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract."



Detailing the meal they ate every day on set, Courteney told the Los Angeles Times in 2010, "It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don't know what. She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you're going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it'd better be a good salad."