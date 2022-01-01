Zac Efron to star in The Iron Claw

Zac Efron is to star in Netflix movie 'The Iron Claw'.



The 34-year-old actor will appear in A24's film from writer-director Sean Durkin about the Von Erichs, a famous dynasty of wrestlers who have had a huge influence on the sport since the 1960s.



According to Deadline, Durkin will write and helm the film, which will be produced by Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman.



It's not yet been confirmed which character Efron will portray in the movie.



The Von Erich family includes Kevin Von Erich, David Von Erich, Fritz Von Erich, Kerry Von Erich, Mike Von Erich, and Chris Von Erich.



Marshall and Ross Von Erich are still active in wrestling, with both signed to Major League Wrestling.



One of Efron's latest movies is sci-fi thriller 'Firestarter', which was based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.



But last month, it was revealed nearly missed out on a role in the motion picture because of his past as a teen heart-throb.



Director Keith Thomas admitted the 34-year-old star's past roles in the likes of '17 Again' and 'Hairspray' made it hard for him to envisage the actor for the part of telepathic father Andy McGee, but Thomas changed his mind after watching the actor's turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in 2019 film 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'.



He said: "As for Zac ... immediately I thought of the teen idol thing, though I'd seen him in the Ted Bundy film and some other roles.



"But when I first met with him ... you know, he's in his mid-30s, and was very keen to do something different; to do a genre he'd never been in before; and to portray a father."