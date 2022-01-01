Ripley's Believe It or Not! refutes claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress

Ripley's Believe It or Not! officials have insisted that Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.

The crystal-studded gown, which the Hollywood icon wore to sing happy birthday to U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962, was loaned to Kim by executives at Ripley's, who own the historic piece, to wear to the Met Gala in May.

Earlier this week, officials at Scott Fortner's The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the world’s largest private collection of Marilyn memorabilia, claimed the dress suffered some damage during the Met Gala outing, sharing before and after pictures showing missing crystals and stretched fabric at the back of the gown.

Ripley's representatives responded on Thursday by insisting that Kim did not damage the dress as she only wore it on the red carpet.

"The fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala," they wrote. "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in."

Ripley's noted that Kim only wore the dress while walking the red carpet and changed into a replica once she was inside the actual Met Gala event. They also stated that before arriving at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, it had been on display at other institutions.

"Ripley's Believe It or Not! will continue to exhibit the dress - in as-is condition - at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Hollywood through Fall 2022," their statement concluded.

The reality star has yet to address the allegations.