Demi Moore goes Instagram official with boyfriend Daniel Humm

Demi Moore has made her new relationship with chef Daniel Humm Instagram official.



The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her holiday in France with the Swiss chef.



While the couple has been snapped together multiple times since they were reported to be dating back in March, neither had made a public statement on their relationship until this week.



Demi’s new photos include one of their shadows during a visit to the Palace of Versailles, one of Daniel giving Demi a kiss on her forehead, and one with them posing alongside Demi’s dog Pilaf.



A later post includes a photo of Demi, Daniel and Pilaf watching tennis ace Rafael Nadal win the French Open earlier this month.



Daniel posted Demi’s photo of him kissing her on the forehead to his Instagram Stories, but made no further comment.



The chef and cookbook author is based in New York and known for his upscale Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park.



The G.I. Jane actress, 59, was previously married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, Bruce Willis - the father of her three daughters - from 1987 to 2000, and musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985.