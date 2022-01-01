Aziz Ansari ties the knot in Italy

Aziz Ansari has reportedly married his partner Serena Skov Campbell in Tuscany, Italy.



Sources told Page Six that the Parks and Recreation star recently wed the Danish forensic data scientist in front of around 120 people at a picturesque venue in northern Italy.



Although the invitees mainly included non-famous friends and family, Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed was reportedly among the guests.



The Master of None star announced he was engaged to marry Campbell during a surprise stand-up set at New York's Comedy Cellar in December 2021.



Ansari met Campbell while he was living in London - where she works for the consultancy group PricewaterhouseCoopers. They were first photographed together in September 2018 at the US Open tennis tournament, months after Ansari was dragged into a #MeToo scandal that briefly put his career on hold.



He was accused of misreading a date's cues and making sexual advances which made her feel uncomfortable. He believed their encounter was "completely consensual".



Ansari, 39, has yet to comment on the marriage report.