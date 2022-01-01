Anna Delvey to sell signed underwear as part of NFT project

Fake heiress Anna Delvey is selling signed underwear as part of her new non-fungible token (NFT) project.



The scammer, also known as Anna Sorokin, confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that she will sign underwear for her fans from Orange County Correctional Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in New York.



The underwear sale will be part of her NFT offering, which also includes a chance to meet her and buy other items she has used in detention.



"My NFT team have a wide array of items that we've been accumulating for a while. It ranges from my jail pens and stationery that I customised by hand to my signed white cotton jail T-shirts and panties," Anna told the publication via a representative.



In a follow-up phone interview, she explained, "People have been asking for all kinds of stuff... All kinds of request (sic) of every nature... I don't want (to) force my panties on anyone, but if they ask."



When asked whether the underwear would be new or used at the point of sale, Anna confirmed only that they would be "signed".



The NFT project allows fans different tiers of access to Anna, with the 'gold edition' allowing a one-on-one call, while the uppermost tier includes an in-person meeting.



The Russian con artist, who was portrayed by Julia Garner in Netflix's Inventing Anna, was sent to prison in May 2019 for defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels, and acquaintances and was released in February 2021. Six weeks later, she was taken into custody by ICE for overstaying her visa and remains in detention awaiting deportation.