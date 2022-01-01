Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian to go to trial in revenge porn case

Blac Chyna's revenge porn allegations against her former fiancé Rob Kardashian will go to trial.

A judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County denied Kardashian's attempt to enforce a settlement he claimed he struck with his ex that would have resolved the case without a trial, according to TMZ.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kardashian in 2017 after he posted sexually explicit photos of her on Instagram that July, five months after their breakup.

Reacting to the judge's decision, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani said to People in a statement, "Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob's motion to 'enforce' a settlement that never existed. Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent.

"Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."

According to People, Kardashian's legal team filed a motion earlier this month claiming that Chyna agreed to drop the revenge porn case if he helped get her out of a separate and unrelated lawsuit filed by her ex Justin C. Jones. They claimed he held up his end of the deal but then Chyna changed her mind and threatened to pursue the trial. They asked the judge to implement the settlement agreement and drop the case but this was denied on Thursday.

The revenge porn trial comes just weeks after Chyna lost her defamation trial against Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, his sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner. A jury ruled in their favour and awarded no damages to Chyna.