Maya Rudolph has only let her eldest child watch Bridesmaids

Maya Rudolph says only her eldest child has watched 'Bridesmaids'.



The 49-year-old actress - who has Minnie, eight, Pearl 16, Jack, 10, and Lucille, 12, with her legendary filmmaker husband Paul Anderson - stars as Lillian in Paul Feig's 2011 rom-com classic, and Maya admits she wasn't keen on her brood seeing it because of the sex scene.



However, it wasn't that bad in the end, as there is only one raunchy scene at the start of the film.



Pearl went on to watch 'Lady Bird' with her mom, which has far more intimate scenes.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, Maya said: "She grew up with people coming up to me saying how much they loved it, and she was like, 'Why can't I see it?'



"So I put it on and I realised, 'Oh, they're having sex at the beginning.'



"Then we watched 'Lady Bird', and I was like, 'Ehh, 'Bridesmaids' is fine.'"



The 'Loot' star's famous scene in the chick flick is when she and her bridesmaids are trying on high-end bridal gowns and after getting food poisoning, Lillian defecates in the middle of the street.



Maya found it hilarious when a Starbucks barista wrote, "the lady that took a s*** in the street", on her cup instead of her name.



As for whether there will ever be a sequel, Feig previously insisted it's down to lead star Kristen Wiig.



The comedy saw Kristen's alter ego Annie Walker ruin her friendship with her best friend Lillian and go through a tumultuous time with her cop lover Rhodes (Chris O'Dowd) and cause chaos as her pal prepared to tie the knot, before restoring peace.



And the director admitted it would take a really clever storyline to make a second film because Kristen's character's situation was resolved by the end of the flick.



Asked about doing another film, he explained: "Everybody thinks they want a 'Bridesmaids' sequel.



"It could be fun, but I always have to say this: 'Bridesmaids' works - you remember all the comedy stuff, that was great, but the reason that movie worked is because it was about Kristen Wiig's character who was a very confident person before the movie began who has this total crash because her bakery goes out of business and everything falls apart in her life.



"So we meet her and she's a disaster.



"She's desperately trying to hang onto this one thing, which is her friendship with Maya Rudolph's character, and that takes her through the fire.



"That's why all this stuff happens, because she's just acting out and trying desperately to save things, and by the end she heals herself, as much as you can. That's what you latch onto in that film."