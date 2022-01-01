Tom Holland attracts crowd when shooting on location

Tom Holland always pulls in a crowd when he films movies on location.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has been filming upcoming TV series The Crowded Room alongside Sasha Lane, Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Jason Isaacs in New York City for the past two months.

Paparazzi pictures of Tom and his co-stars filming are regularly published, and Sasha recently admitted that they are surrounded by photographers and Tom's large fanbase during production, making it difficult to focus on the scene at hand.

"(The streets) are packed. In a weird way, it's distracting, but at the same time, if you can stay focused in the scene and deal with all that, which I feel like he's probably better (at) than me," she said on Collider's Ladies Night podcast. "You got to put in a little extra effort to ignore all the extra, but he comes with a crowd."

The Crowded Room is designed as an anthology series which explores true and inspirational stories of people who have struggled, and learned to live with, mental illness. The first season, starring Tom as as Danny Sullivan, is based on screenwriter and producer Akiva Goldsman's own life, with inspiration taken from Daniel Keyes' non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan.

It will be released on Apple TV+.