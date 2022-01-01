Colin Trevorrow can't watch any of his films.

The 'Jurassic World Dominion' helmer has admitted it's impossible to feel "truly satisfied" with his own movies so he avoids watching them back because, otherwise, he would be picking out the parts he wishes he could go back and change.

Speaking to Collider in a joint interview with the stars of the film - including Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard - he said: "I can't watch any of the movies ... change everything all of the time.

"If you have ever directed anything it's very hard to be truly satisfied with your own work but you're constantly trying to do something that feels absolutely the most honourable to the source material and yet truly new and different and fresh and bold, all at the same time."

Meanwhile, Trevorrow previously admitted missing out on directing 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was "traumatic".

The 45-year-old director was attached to helm the final instalment of the sequel trilogy in the iconic sci-fi series, but stepped back from the project over creative differences and now accepts that there will be "heartbreaks" in the film industry.

Trevorrow explained: "I have been very fortunate in the films that I've directed.

"The path that I wanted to follow and the path that everyone involved wanted to follow was the same. It's totally possible for people to see two totally different paths through the woods."

He added: "Obviously, as you can imagine with all of these things, it can get to the point of being traumatic when there's something that you care about that much in it.

"But that's one of the things you accept when you take on any role in film, especially when you become a storyteller - that there are going to be heartbreaks. There is going to be crushing disappointments, and then there's going to be victories.

"Hopefully, they'll balance out in the end."