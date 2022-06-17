Al Pacino wants Timothee Chalamet to star in 'Heat 2'.

The veteran actor portrayed obsessive cop Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, who was on the hunt for master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and his gang in writer-and-director Michael Mann's thriller, and now the filmmaker has written a follow-up novel set before and after the events of the 1995 thriller, the 82-year-old star thinks the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor would be perfect for the lead if it goes on to be made into a film.

Asked who he'd like to see play the younger Vincent, he said: “Timothée Chalamet. I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks.”

Pacino and De Niro, along with producer Art Linson, attended a retrospective screening of 'Heat' at the Union Palace Theatre in New York on Friday (17.06.22), but were without the director because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Mann had a video message for guests before the screening.

He said: "I’m incredibly disappointed not to be with all of you this evening. At the Broadway Deli in 1994, I told Art, let’s produce my screenplay and find a director, because maybe I wouldn’t direct it. He told me I was crazy — so this is all his fault.

"I tested positive for Covid two days ago. I am feeling great and will be out of isolation in a few days. I was so anticipating sitting with good friends, family and fans of the film to experience watching the 4k ultra high-def restoration of 'Heat'.”

Those in attendance received a copy of 'Heat 2', a novel Mann has written with Meg Gardiner that is due for release in August.

The director previously said of 'Heat 2': “It’s been my intention for a long time to do the further stories of 'Heat'.

"There was always a rich history or back-story about the events in these people’s lives before 1995 in 'Heat' and projection of where their lives would take them after.”