Wes Anderson's Aline music video wins prize at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Wes Anderson's music video Aline won an award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival over the weekend.

The animated promo won the Jury Award for a commissioned film at the 2022 France-based film festival, Deadline reports.

Aline is a short film set to Jarvis Cocker's cover of the same name. It marks the director's first-ever music video.

Cocker originally recorded the song for Anderson's film anthology The French Dispatch, but released it as a single with its own music video. The cover is also included in the album Chansons d'Ennui Tip-Top.

Aline follows Cocker's The French Dispatch character Tip-Top travelling through a French city, featuring animations by Javi Aznarez.

The original song Aline was first written and recorded by French singer Christophe.

The main prize of the festival, Cristal For Feature Film, was awarded to directors Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre for Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be.