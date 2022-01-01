The Kelly Clarkson Show wins big at Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show took home five Daytime Emmy Awards on Saturday.

During the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards ceremony, The Kelly Clarkson Show was named the daytime show with Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Technical Team, Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing, Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Editing, and Outstanding Art Direction.

With five awards, The Kelly Clarkson Show was the most-awarded series at the Daytime Emmys, Variety reports.

The show was also nominated for the Outstanding Directing Team and Outstanding Music Direction awards, but lost the directing team prize to the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day broadcast and music direction Emmy to Cat People.

Other programmes to receive multiple awards include Penguin Town, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, The Young and the Restless, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Drew Barrymore Show's styling team received two awards, including Outstanding Costume Design and Outstanding Special Effects Costumes.

The ceremony serves as a precursor to the Daytime Emmys, which will take place on 24 June. During that prizegiving, it will be revealed if The Kelly Clarkson Show has won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and if host Kelly has won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.