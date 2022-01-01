Taika Waititi relies on his 'inner child' for creativity

Taika Waititi relies on his "inner child" for his creative work.

The 46-year-old star has a role in the new Pixar movie 'Lightyear' and admits that he could relate to the story as he often draws on his childhood while making hit movies such as 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Taika told ComicBook.com: "I think it's all I've got, my inner child. I mean, I think that's, if you look at any of my work, I mean, if you even just hang out with me for more than five minutes, then, you know, you'll know I'm not the most mature person. But what is maturity? What does that even mean? You know, I think maturity's stupid."

The director voiced the character Mo Morrison in 'Lightyear' – known as 'Quitter' as the other characters expect him to give up as soon as the going gets tough – and Taika suggested that his alter ego is a metaphor for his life.

Taika explained: "That's every single day of my life is that. It's 'I wish that this would stop'. I remember, I think every pre-production meeting I go into, I remember distinctly on my, maybe my first or second film, I was in a pre-production meeting and all the crew were in there and we were going through the pages and the script, and I had no idea what I was doing and I prayed in my head that a truck or a plane or anything would crash into the building and kill us all so I did not have to do the movie because I didn't know what I was doing."

He continued: "I think if you ask any, any director, there are moments for us all that are like that, where you'll say, 'Oh, wish, like I just wish someone would come in and kidnap me and throw me in the trunk of a car so no one would ever find me.'

"And that would be a great excuse to not have to work and do this movie because I'm too freaked out."