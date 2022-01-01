Chris D'Elia ties the knot with Kristin Taylor

Disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia married Kristin Taylor over the weekend.



The You actor exchanged vows with his fiancée in a "California Dreamin"-themed wedding in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday. Guests included comedians Erik Griffin, Bobby Lee and Adam Ray.



Kristin shared professional photos from the wedding on Instagram on Sunday as she gave shout outs to those who helped make their big day special.



"6.18.22. D’Elia’s forever," she began her post. "And a HUGE thank you to @nicoleivanovphoto for capturing these moments, @emmawillishmu for making me feel like a princess for a day, @galialahav for the perfect dress and @haydondillonevents for planning the wedding of our California dreams."



The Whitney actor has yet to make his own social media post about their happy news, however, he reshared several of his guests' Instagram Stories.



According to The Blast, Chris and Kristin got married exactly three years after they got engaged. They share a son named Calvin, who was born in 2020.



The 42-year-old comedian fell from grace in June 2020 when he was accused of sexual misconduct, grooming and pursuing underage girls online. He denied the allegations, insisting he never "knowingly" pursued underage girls. When he returned to the spotlight in February 2021, he said in a YouTube video, “I stand by the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal".



This is his second marriage; he was previously wed to actress Emily Montague until 2010.