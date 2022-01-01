Kevin Feige teases plans for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5

Kevin Feige has teased plans for Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The Marvel Studio president has weighed in on the development of the long running big screen franchise, and he admitted fans will soon get an idea of the future of the film series.



He told Total Film magazine: "As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going."



Fans are hoping for announcements regarding the next stage of the MCU at Comic-Con this summer or the D23 Expo in September, although nothing is confirmed.



Phase Four of the MCU saw Disney integrate television into Marvel's overall story, including the likes of 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus, which in turn played into recent blockbuster 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.



This opens up more opportunities for Feige and the Marvel team to tell even grander stories across the big and small screen.



Meanwhile, the executive insisted he has already dropped "many clues" about the franchise's future.



He added: "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going.



"But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."



Phase Four is still a huge focus for Marvel, with 'Thor: Love and Thunder' coming this summer, following by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in November.



Meanwhile, 2023 will see 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' drop in May with 'The Marvels' following two months later, while 'Thunderbolts' and the 'Fantastic Four' reboot are yet to be given a firm release date.