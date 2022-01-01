Martin Sheen regrets using stage name for acting career

Martin Sheen regrets changing his name from Ramon Estévez for his acting career.

The Apocalypse Now actor admitted in an interview with Closer Weekly that he shouldn't have listened to other people's advice and changed his name to Martin Sheen when he started out in the showbiz industry.

"That's one of my regrets. I never changed my name officially. It's still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It's on my marriage license, my passport, driver's licence," he shared. "Sometimes you get persuaded when you don't have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later. But, of course, I'm only speaking for myself."

The West Wing star has four children with his wife Janet and they all became actors. His son Carlos followed in his footsteps and adopted the stage name Charlie Sheen at the start of his career, while his eldest Emilio decided to keep his legal name.

The 81-year-old told the publication he was thrilled when The Breakfast Club star stuck with the family name.

"The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name. When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn't do it. And I thank God he didn't," he added.