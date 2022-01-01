Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna agree settlement ahead of revenge porn trial

Rob Kardashian reached a settlement with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna before their revenge porn trial got underway on Monday.

Jury selection had been set to get underway this week in a civil trial to judge allegations Rob maliciously posted nude photos of his ex online in 2017 following a bitter breakup.

However, according to court documents seen by The Hollywood Reporter, both parties informed the judge that they had agreed to an out-of-court settlement. Details of the terms of the settlement were not immediately made public.

The potential trial, which looked set to go ahead after a judge failed to sign off an earlier settlement effort, followed a previous case in May involving the whole family, including matriarch Kris Jenner, and Rob's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - which led to a victory for the reality TV brood.

Rob was not a defendant in that trial, but gave testimony about his breakup with Chyna, real name Angela White, with whom he has a five-year-old daughter, Dream.

Chyna had filed one lawsuit against the whole family alleging defamation and interference in her reality TV career, but the judge ruled that the allegations against Rob - which also included assault accusations - should be tried separately.

At the first trial, jurors found that the Kardashian-Jenners had acted in bad faith in their conversations with the producers of the troubled couple's reality show Rob & Chyna and executives from the E! network. However, they found that it had no substantial effect on her contract and she was awarded no damages.

The star's attorney Lynne Ciani said she and her client were disappointed but felt vindicated by the jury’s findings.