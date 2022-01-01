Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem lend voices to Spellbound

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to the cast of the animated film 'Spellbound'.

The pair have signed on for roles alongside John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, Andre De Shields and Jordan Fisher as well as the previously announced Rachel Zegler.

The upcoming musical will see Nicole voicing Ellsmere, the kind and hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria, with Javier as Lumbria's boastful but big-hearted King Solon.

Together, they join Princess Ellian (Zegler) on her daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to leave Lumbria in darkness forever.

John and Jenifer will voice Princess Ellian's royal advisors Minister Bolinar and Minister Nazara Prone with Lana as The Oracles of the Sun and Moon that Ellian seeks out to break the spell.

The movie is in development from Apple Original Films and follows hot on the heels of their first animated feature 'Luck', which will debut on the streaming service in August.

Meanwhile, Nicole is set to star with Zac Efron and Joey King in a new romantic comedy for Netflix.

Plot details for the movie are vague, but the project sees a surprising romance cause comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

Richard LaGravenese will direct the movie for the streamer and is also writing the script after polishing the latest draft of the screenplay from Carrie Solomon – the rising scriptwriter who is working on the Margot Robbie 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel set up at Warner Bros.