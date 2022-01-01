Mayim Bialik details 'scary' impact Covid-19 has had on mental health

Mayim Bialik is battling a new level of anxiety since she caught Covid-19.

The Big Bang Theory actress told fans on Monday that she had been struck down with the virus, uploading a video on her Bialik Breakdown podcast.

She's now updated fans, and while she feels physically better, the mental health implications have blindsided her a little.

"Something that I hadn't kind of anticipated is I have a new level of anxiety about going out," she said in a new Instagram video. "I definitely have been very vigilant and while I happened to be travelling in the safest way that I could... Part of me feels guilty that I went out. I feel guilty. I feel sad. And I'm worried about the world again and our health in the world.

"The mental health impact of this - especially for those of us who already have anxiety or are predisposed to catastrophic thinking - this feels really scary. And I know that it will pass. The intensity will pass."

Her former The Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch has been helping Mayim get through her tough patch but sending her "an unbelievable care package of soup and throat tea".

The 46-year-old Jeopardy! host added that her energy levels are still pretty low, but she is feeling better overall.

"It's not the same as the flu," Mayim said. "You don't hear of 'long flu'. This is a very different kind of virus... Please be careful. Stay safe."