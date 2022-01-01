Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook settle divorce

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are officially divorced.

The Big Bang Theory actress and equestrian announced in September that they were splitting up after three years of marriage, and according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, their divorce has just been settled.

The paperwork states that a "judgment was filed" in their divorce, meaning their marriage has been officially dissolved and they are legally single again.

While the documents didn't state further details, Cuoco and Cook, who is the son of billionaire entrepreneur Scott Cook, reportedly went into the marriage with an ironclad prenuptial agreement which outlined most of the financial information needed to settle the case.

They also share no children, so child custody and support wasn't a concern, however, the division of their shared animals would have been negotiated. The Blast reports that spousal support is unlikely since they are both wealthy in their own right.

The Flight Attendant actress began dating Karl in late 2016, and they tied the knot in June 2018. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2015.

Kaley, 36, vowed to never marry again during an interview with Glamour magazine in April.

"I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she declared. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."

She is currently dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.