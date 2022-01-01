Olivia Cooke to star in horror thriller Breeders

Olivia Cooke is to star in the horror thriller 'Breeders'.

The 28-year-old actress has been cast in the Lionsgate project that will mark the feature directorial debut of Kelsey Bollig.

'Don't Look Up' filmmaker Adam McKay came up with the idea for the movie with script writer Brian Steele and is producing the flick for his Hyperobject Industries banner together with the company's Todd Schulman.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but one source suggests that the film is similar in tone to the movie 'Fresh', the dating gone wrong thriller that starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan and was released earlier this year.

Bollig has won acclaim for her short horror films 'Asking for a Friend' and 'The Fourth Wall' and her most recent project 'Kickstart My Heart' debuted last week.

Lionsgate's president of production Erin Westerman said: "Her films come straight out of a horror sensibility she's been honing her entire life, and 'Breeders' is a perfect example - it'll be terrifying and Olivia Cooke is perfect for it.

"It's also a thrill working with Adam, who originated the idea and will shepherd Kelsey's project with expertise and a first-rate sense of story."

Olivia previously starred alongside Riz Ahmed in the film 'Sound of Metal' and she recalled how the pair were "bonded by the sheer terror" of performing as a band on the big screen.

She said: "Riz and I were brought together to immerse these skills we just learned and to become a fully realised band.

"It was wonderful to have that experience, because we were then really bonded by the sheer terror of having to sometime soon perform and it made the relationship we had on screen that much more nuanced and deep."