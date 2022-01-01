Jason Reitman and Marlee Matlin join Oscars board of governors

Jason Reitman and Marlee Matlin have been elected to the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The Oscars-hosting body announced its newly elected board for 2022-23 on Wednesday, revealing that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife filmmaker is now one of three governors representing the Directors Branch and the CODA actress is now representing the Actors Branch.

On social media, Reitman wrote that he was "honoured" to join the board, and added, "The soul of cinema lives in movie theaters and the future of movies is diversity and representation."

Deaf actress Matlin tweeted, "It is such an honor to represent on @TheAcademy Board of Governors."

Horror producer Jason Blum, representing the Producers Branch, was also elected for the first time, while Ruth E. Carter was re-elected to the Costume Designers Branch and Eric Roth to the Writers Branch.

They join those who already hold a place on the board including Ava DuVernay, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rita Wilson.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus. A person can be on the board for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

In the announcement, AMPAS representatives wrote, "As a result of this election, the Board comprises 54% women and 28% belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group."