Beanie Feldstein engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein is engaged to marry producer Bonnie Chance Roberts.



The Booksmart actress revealed her engagement on Thursday by sharing a series of photos of Bonnie getting down on one knee beside a backyard swimming pool. Further snaps show the happy couple partying with friends and family, including Beanie's brother, actor Jonah Hill.



In the Instagram caption, she simply wrote, "I do, bon."



The 29-year-old was inundated by congratulatory messages in the comments, with her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever writing, "I love you both, so much," Joey King posting, "OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS," and Justin Long commenting, "BEAN!!! I’m still processing your bat mitzvah! Haha. Big big squeeze, sweet Beanie."



Her mum Sharon Feldstein also gave her seal of approval, writing, "I HAVE TO MANY WORDS BUT I WILL SAY ECSTATIC! We get Bon lol (sic)."



The Lady Bird star met Bonnie, who is based in the U.K., during the production of her 2019 film How to Build a Girl.



In an interview with the website Bustle last year, she divulged that she was ready to settle down with Bonnie, get married, and become parents.



"Sixteen years from now I hope to be living in New York City or London, married to my girlfriend, and have babies and puppies running around while we both make movies, shows, and plays that feel meaningful and exciting and profound," she said.



Beanie recently announced she would be departing her Broadway revival of Funny Girl in September.