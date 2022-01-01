Cate Blanchett cast as narrator of The School for Good and Evil

Paul Feig has revealed Cate Blanchett has been cast as the narrator of his upcoming film The School for Good and Evil.



The Bridesmaids filmmaker revealed the Australian actress will be recording the film's narration during an appearance at the 6th Annual Women In Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



"Actually, we just got Cate Blanchett as now the narrator, so we're very excited about that," Feig said, The Wrap reports. "It hasn't actually been announced yet - it's out there."



The School for Good and Evil stars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne. Production wrapped in July 2021 and it is expected to be released on Netflix in September.



Based on Soman Chainani's book series of the same name, The School for Good and Evil follows Sophie (portrayed by Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they enter a fantasy world. Sophie is taken into the School for Evil with Lady Lesso (Theron) and Agatha is taken into the School for Good with Professor Dovey (Washington).



In addition to directing the film, Feig co-wrote the script with David Magee and Vanessa Taylor and produced alongside Laura Fischer, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, and Jane Startz.



Speaking of the story as a whole, Feig said during the panel, "This is the first time I got to create a world from scratch. I read it, and it's this beautiful story about these two young women and their friendship and how their friendship saves them - going through this crazy experience. And I was like, 'I'm in.'"