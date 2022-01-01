Henry Czerny joins cast of new Scream movie

Henry Czerny has joined the cast of 'Scream 6'.

The 63-year-old actor becomes the latest addition to the growing ensemble for the latest movie in the horror franchise, which is set to be released in March 2023.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are reprising their roles from the recent movie 'Scream' which proved to be a success both critically and commercially.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the new installment with Hayden Panettiere making a return to the slasher series as Kirby Reed.

Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberto, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra are also set to feature in the movie.

Neve Campbell will not be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott after quitting the 'Scream' franchise over a salary dispute.

The 48-year-old star revealed that she did not think the wage offer for her appearance in the latest installment equated to the value she has brought to the franchise over the past quarter of a century.

In a statement, Neve – who has appeared in all five previous 'Scream' films - said: "Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

"It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."