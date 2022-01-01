Adrian Grenier ties the knot with Jordan Roemmele in Morocco

Adrian Grenier and his partner Jordan Roemmele eloped while on holiday in Morocco.

The Entourage actor revealed to People magazine that they spontaneously decided to get hitched during their trip and put together a spur-of-the-moment ceremony in the desert.

"It wasn't planned," the 45-year-old explained. "We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco... We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot - literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

Photos from the ceremony show Adrian and Jordan wearing all-white wedding attire as they get married in front of mountainous terrain. The sandy wedding space was decorated with string lights, candles, lanterns and fire pits. The snaps also show the newlyweds being showered in red and pink petals by their friends and family after becoming husband and wife.

"We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment... They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air," The Devil Wears Prada actor gushed. "We couldn't have planned a better wedding if we tried!"

The ceremony was officiated by Adrian's musician friend RY X, who got ordained on his phone at dinner so he could serve as the officiant.

Adrian and Jordan have been romantically linked since 2017.