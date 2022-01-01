J.K. Rowling pranked by Russians impersonating Volodymyr Zelensky during Zoom call

J.K. Rowling was recently pranked by a Russian comedy duo impersonating Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during a Zoom call.

The Harry Potter author received a call from infamous pranksters Vovan and Lexus pretending to be the Ukraine President. The tricksters remained camera-off during the call, and made multiple references to the Harry Potter novels and Rowling's recent controversy with the LGBTQ+ community.

Footage from the call was posted on YouTube and discovered via the J.K. Rowling fan site, The Rowling Library, earlier this week.

After telling the author that Harry Potter's lightning scar resembled the Russian military's "Z" and that she should change the scar to resemble the Ukrainian trident, Rowling responded, "I will look into that. It might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers."

Elsewhere in the call, one of the pranksters referred to Rowling's Lumos charity. The charity seeks to aid vulnerable children and families in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

"I want to clarify where you are sending the money that Lumos has collected," they said. "We want to buy a lot of weapons and missiles with your money to destroy Russian troops, I hope you are all for that."

Rowling replied, "We'll look after the kids, but I really want Ukraine to have all of the arms it needs."

The author's spokesperson called the hoax "distasteful" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and added, "J.K. Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region. The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation."