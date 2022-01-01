Maya Vander confirms exit from Selling Sunset

Maya Vander confirmed on Thursday that she is leaving Selling Sunset.

The TV star and real estate agent spoke to Page Six about her return to the Netflix reality show, which is based in Los Angeles.

Among conflicting reports about her continuation with the series, she confirmed, "I decided to not execute my contract."

Maya continued, "I love the show, and it was great, but I'm excited to focus on the Miami real estate market."

She explained that as well as setting up the Maya Vander Group in Miami, domestic life was pulling her away from the show.

"I want to focus on my family, and flying coast to coast is a lot. The show is great, and I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida," she said.

In the first five seasons of the Netflix series, Vander split her time between Miami and Los Angeles, and the latest season finale saw her say goodbye to LA, reports People. She had been open about wanting to be in Miami full-time with her husband David Miller and their two children.