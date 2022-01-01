Sharon Stone has 'lost nine children' through miscarriages

Sharon Stone has revealed she's lost a total of nine children through miscarriages.

Earlier this week, Dancing with the Stars professional Peta Murgatroyd revealed to People magazine that she suffered a miscarriage while her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in his native Ukraine.

Editors at People shared the story on the publication's Instagram account, and in the comments, the Basic Instinct star got candid about her experience with miscarriages and called for women who suffer pregnancy loss to receive more support and compassion.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," she wrote. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

The 64-year-old has been open about her experiences with pregnancy loss in the past. She has an autoimmune disease and endometriosis, which has prevented her from having biological children.

Sharon is the mother of three adopted sons - Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16.