Amanda Seyfried preparing to launch toy company

Amanda Seyfried is gearing up to launch a toy company with two of her childhood friends.

The Dropout actress revealed during a cover interview with Marie Claire magazine that she and her close friends have created a company called Make It Cute and intend to launch it later this year. They will offer playhouses that are made from sustainable materials, big enough for children to stand in and aesthetically pleasing.

"It feels so good to do stuff completely out of my comfort zone. I can't wait to start a company," she gushed. "I also don't want to f**k it up for us. I'm not going to be the face of it. I'm not a brand person. I'm an actor."

During her interview, Amanda called up one of her friends to ask what she could say about the company to the journalist and said on the phone, "It's always so hard because you want it to be good, but like, you don't want to put too much hype on it. But also it's so fun. Like, I want to start promoting it. You know what I mean?"

Make It Cute will mark another string to the Mean Girls star's bow - as well as her movie and TV career, she is also a brand ambassador for beauty company Lancôme and watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, and is a board member of the nonprofit organisation International Network for Aid Relief and Assistance.