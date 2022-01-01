Nattalie Portman praises 'brilliance' of Taika Waititi

Natalie Portman thinks Taika Waititi's "brilliance" is "kind of miraculous".

The 41-year-old actress has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and she admitted it was an "amazing opportunity" to work with the director on the movie because he has such "amazing ideas".

She gushed to The Hollywood Reporter: "He is just so wild and has such amazing ideas all the time.

“I mean, it’s kind of miraculous that he can just generate so much brilliance on a constant basis. It’s really astonishing and really an amazing opportunity to just witness.”

Christian Bale, who makes his Marvel debut playing Gorr the God Butcher in the film, was equally delighted to work with the director.

He said: “Working with Taika is just wonderful. With great sincerity, it’s a very moving film, but also as everybody would expect, [it’s] bloody funny, coming from Taika. And what a cast, as well. It was a real joy.”

Chris Hemsworth has played Thor in eight movies now and is happy to keep going with the character, in part due to Taika and his "fresh" ideas.

He said: “I’ve done it for ten, eleven years now. And each time I think, yes, I’ll do it again, if there’s something new to tell and something fresh and unique that we haven’t done before.

“Thanks to everyone at Marvel, but Taika Waititi, in this instance, has created a whole new journey.

“I think that’s what it’s about, is keeping it fresh and spontaneous and unpredictable for fans. It’s such a collaboration with so many wonderful writers and producers and directors that I’ve been able to work with playing the character. It’s an honour.”

Meanwhile, Taika himself, who also co-wrote and stars in the film, thinks he has "topped" his work on 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

He said: "Personally, I was like, ‘Oh, how are we to top that?’ You know, is it possible to top that? We did.

"This film is bigger and deals with the bigger themes, human themes, it’s emotional. I couldn’t be happier.”