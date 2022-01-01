Jenna Ortega didn't feel 'too confident' about her Wednesday audition

Jenna Ortega didn't feel "too confident" when she read for the part of Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.

The Scream (2022) actress stars as Morticia and Gomez Addams' death-obsessed daughter in Netflix's upcoming coming-of-age supernatural comedy, which is directed by Tim Burton.

In an interview with StyleCaster, the 19-year-old explained that she didn't come away from her audition feeling like she'd nailed it.

"I wasn't feeling too confident in my read. I remember I sent my mom tapes of me doing the scenes after like, 'Do you think this would've been better? Maybe I should've gone this way,'" she shared.

Jenna recalled how she was "tired (and) delirious" during her audition she had been doing night shoots in New Zealand for the horror movie X at the time.

The former Disney Channel star wasn't looking to make another television series as she wanted to focus on her film career but the thought of working with the Beetlejuice director and representing Wednesday as Latina appealed to her.

"Tim - even the opportunity to meet him would've been an honour," she explained. "Also Wednesday had never really been represented in the Latina light, even though she is Latina, and I think that's really important. It would be cool to give that layer and level of representation to girls who look like me or are a part of my community."

Wednesday will be released later this year.